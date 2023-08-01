Helping to keep kids safe near water

Water safety is a vital concern for children, as statistics show that drowning remains the leading cause of death among youngsters. Recognizing the need to equip kids with essential swimming skills and promote water safety, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, in collaboration with a local school, embarked on a significant initiative that highlights the benefits of learning to swim.

For 14 weeks, Davina Martinez-Gregory and her classmates at the East Lake YMCA dedicated themselves to learning the basics of swimming. Under the watchful eye of their instructor, they made remarkable progress. "She started by just sitting at the edge of the pool and observing," said Sara Gregory, Davina's mother. "By the end, she was jumping in and swimming across the pool with confidence."

The East Lake YMCA is one of many outlets around the metro Atlanta area that partners with Strong4Life, the community prevention arm of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. The initiative, which began in 2019, seeks to support swim lessons and water safety education. Recently, the program forged partnerships with the Y and the City of Atlanta to extend its reach further.

According to Parker Lincoln, Director of Child Advocacy at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, the focus is on age-appropriate supervision guidelines. "For kids 6 and under, we want them to be within arms-reach of an adult and have constant supervision," Lincoln explained. "For kids 7 and older, who are confident swimmers and can swim 50 yards on their own, they should always be kept within eyes reach."

The need for water safety education and access to swim lessons is crucial, especially for communities with limited resources. Sanidia Oliver-Stone, the founder of the Morgan Oliver School, expressed concerns about the challenges faced by parents in lower-income communities. "Giving swim lessons is completely out of reach for time reasons and financial restraints," Oliver-Stone said.

Thanks to the funding provided by Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, nearly 30 children at Atlanta's Morgan Oliver School, a small independent community campus in Kirkwood, were enrolled in swim lessons. The program aims to make swimming lessons accessible and fun for all children and families, liberating them from the fear of water emergencies.

"Water emergencies are preventable, and fears can be conquered," Oliver-Stone added, emphasizing the importance of imparting water safety skills to children from diverse backgrounds. "Learning to swim is not just about having fun, but also empowering children with tools to keep themselves safe in the water."

Through the collaborative efforts of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and their partners, young swimmers like Davina Martinez-Gregory can approach the water with confidence and experience the joy of swimming. As the program continues to expand its reach, it is hoped that more children will have the opportunity to learn the basics and stay safe near water, ultimately reducing the risk of water-related incidents among youngsters across the city.