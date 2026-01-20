Help name Chattanooga Zoo’s adorable newborn 'mustached' monkeys

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (Chattanooga Zoo)

Two newborn emperor tamarins or "mustached" monkeys are delighting visitors at the Chattanooga Zoo, and the zoo is inviting the public to help choose their names.

What we know:

The tiny primates were born Oct. 25, 2025, to parents Dolly and Parmigiano. While Dolly delivered triplets, zoo officials said one infant did not survive — a known risk when emperor tamarins are born in sets of three.

The surviving babies are healthy and can now be seen clinging to their parents and beginning to explore their habitat in the Corcovado Jungle exhibit.

"It’s invigorating to welcome new members to our Zoo family," said Darde Long, president and CEO of Chattanooga Zoo. Zoo veterinarian Dr. Tony Ashley said it is common for tamarin mothers to be unable to care for more than two infants at a time.

What you can do:

The zoo is asking the public to vote on one of three name pairs for the babies — Basil and Sage, Gouda and Havarti, or Monty and Addie, which is short for Montezuma and Atahualpa, two South American emperors. Voting requires a minimum $3 donation, with proceeds determining the winning names. Voting runs through Jan. 31, and the chosen names will be announced on the zoo’s social media pages.