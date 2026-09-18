Heat and storms crashing metro Atlanta’s weekend plans

The Brief Friday will be hot and humid, with highs in the mid- to upper 90s and only isolated storms. More widespread storms could turn strong or severe Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures begin easing Sunday before more fall-like weather arrives next week.



Summer apparently did not get the memo that fall is almost here.

Metro Atlanta will sweat through another hot and muggy weekend, with afternoon temperatures reaching the 90s and the heat index climbing into the triple digits. Storm chances will also increase, especially Saturday afternoon.

Friday: Mostly hot with a few storms

What we know:

Friday will be mostly sunny and dry, with highs in the mid- to upper 90s. Some communities east of Atlanta could climb into the upper 90s, and the humidity will make it feel even hotter.

Only a few isolated storms are expected during the afternoon, but one or two could become severe. Metro Atlanta and areas to the east and northeast are under a Level 1 out of 5 severe weather risk.

Any stronger storms could produce damaging wind, frequent lightning and heavy rain capable of causing localized flooding.

An air quality alert is also in effect for metro Atlanta and surrounding counties. People with asthma or other respiratory conditions may want to limit strenuous outdoor activity.

Saturday brings the best chance of storms

What's next:

Saturday will begin sunny and dry, but keep an eye on the sky if your plans take you outdoors later in the day.

More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop between 2 and 4 p.m. and continue through about 8 p.m. Central and western portions of the area face the greatest risk of severe weather.

Highs will once again reach the mid-90s, with heat index values around or above 100 degrees.

Conditions should begin drying out later Saturday night.

A little relief arrives Sunday

Sunday will still be warm, but temperatures will dip into the lower 90s. A few isolated storms will remain possible.

The real relief arrives during the first part of next week, when highs fall into the upper 80s and eventually the mid-80s — much closer to where temperatures should be for late September.

Weekend forecast

☀️ Friday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the mid- to upper 90s with isolated afternoon storms.

⛈️ Saturday: Sunny start, then widespread afternoon and evening storms. Some could be severe. Highs in the mid-90s.

🌦️ Sunday: Partly sunny with a few isolated storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

🍂 Next week: Highs fall into the 80s as more fall-like weather finally moves in.