Healthy food option lands near world’s busiest airport

How many times have you been at the airport and grabbed a sugary soft drink, a pack of chocolate candy, or a quick to-go bag of fries? Probably more than once. Philip Jones says he did, too, which is why he decided to create a healthier option for those on the go.

Jones is the founder of Grub Fresh Bowls & Wraps in Hapeville, located only about 10 minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Jones teamed up with Chef Kelley Hicks — a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef who’s been featured on The Food Network — to create a menu of bowls and wraps filled with flavorful protein and fresh veggies.

Jones calls the concept “healthy fast food,” and hopes it’s enjoyed not only by travelers through the world’s busiest airport, but also local residents looking for something a little different.

Current menu favorites include the Jerk Chicken Bowl (roasted chicken, lettuce, sautéed peppers and onions, pineapple salsa, and mango jerk sauce), the Fajita Shrimp Bowl (spiced shrimp, pico de gallo, sautéed peppers and onions, lettuce and Monterey jack cheese), and the Philly Cheesesteak Wrap (grilled steak, bell peppers, provolone cheese, caramelized onions, and herb mayo).

Grub Fresh Bowls & Wraps is also working with local Girl Scouts to create edible gardens in front of the restaurant, aiming to grow some of their own ingredients and inspire neighbors to do the same.

Grub Fresh Bowls & Wraps is located at 876 Virginia Avenue, Suite B, in Hapeville — for more information, click over to the restaurant’s website here and Facebook page here. And click the video player to check out our morning doing some “healthy taste-testing” with the Grub team!

