Healthcare professionals kneel in solidarity with protesters against racial inequality

article

Healthcare professionals in northern Virginia took a knee Friday in solidarity with protesters against racial inequality in a movement they're calling "White Coats for Black Lives."

INOVA Health physicians, leaders and team members said they are taking part in this movement to show support in fighting for justice across the country.

(Courtesy INOVA Health)

"We are committed to working with our community to be part of positive change," the organization tweeted.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Thousands of protesters in D.C. gathered in unity across the area this week to condemn racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man, died on May 25 in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck. It was the latest in a series of deaths of black men and women at the hands of police in America.

Advertisement

RELATED: Some of the most powerful anti-racism signs seen in the DC protests

Demonstrators in the nation’s capital joined forces to support the Black Lives Matter movement demanding social change, equality, and justice for Floyd and the many other Black men and women who died in the hands of police.

RELATED: DC street near White House renamed ‘Black Lives Matter Plaza’