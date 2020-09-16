Health professionals, Dunwoody mayor discuss coping strategies during pandemic

There's still a lot of concern among medical professionals over mental health challenges during this pandemic.

Wednesday afternoon, several experts put their heads together to come up with ways to help people better manage their own mental health.

The mayor of Dunwoody and two health professionals discussed questions provided by the community. They really focused on overcoming anxiety and the need for people to safely go outside.

"Some days you're going to have a bad day and that's okay," Psychologist Dr. Heather Page said.

The hour-long virtual conversation dealt with strategies for coping with emotions nearly seven months into this pandemic.

"Whatever's making you anxious or stressed out in the moment, ask yourself three questions: is this going to matter in five days, is this going to matter in five weeks, or is this going to matter in five years. That kind of helps them get a little bit of perspective," Page explained.

Even if you're still worried with going outdoors "get outside and get some sunlight and take care of yourself," Counselor Alethia Love detailed.

The experts said some sun will help you navigate through your feelings.

"Getting out in nature, just sort of, breathing the fresh air will help you with some of those feelings of isolation," Page of the Summit Counseling Center - Atlanta said.

The experts said anxiety is still prevalent with both children and adults they're working with.

They detailed some possible signs of social and emotional impacts of COVID-19.

"Some of those signs might be being really irritable - above and beyond what you expected, acting out having behavior problems when they weren't having those issues before, seeming really frustrated and angry," Page explained.

FOX 5 News previously reported medical experts feared that social-isolation along with fear, uncertainty, and economic worries may lead to mental health issues.

"So just saying 'Okay, I'm not having a great moment - what would I do be doing if I was feeling awesome? I would be reading, I would be going for a walk.' Do that thing."

Right now, thousands of kids are still doing virtual learning.

With many families not sure of when kids see their peers and teachers face-to-face again, the counselors said to be open and honest.

"Talk about how they feel about it and ways that they can communicate with their friends and stay in touch and be safe," Love, the head counselor at Dunwoody High School, said.

One thing the experts said adults can really take from children right now is learning to go with the flow as things constantly change during this pandemic.