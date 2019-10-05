Health officials: Employee at Smyrna restaurant tests positive for hepatitis A

Health officials are investigating a case of hepatitis A that was diagnosed in a food handler at a Smyrna restaurant.

Officials say that the employee was discovered to have worked at Vittles Restaurant on the 2500 block of South Cobb Drive while infectious Wednesday, Oct. 2.

While it is rare that people who ate at the restaurant could become infected with the virus due to the handler, officials are asking anyone who ate or drank at Vittles that day to contact their healthcare provider.

Health officials are also asking anyone who ate or drank at the restaurant to monitor their health for symptoms for the next 50 days, continue to wash their hands with soap and water, and stay at home and contact their healthcare provider immediately if symptoms develop.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection of the liver that can cause nausea, tiredness, fever, stomach pain, and loss of appetite. People who have been infected may have a yellowing of their skin and eyes, or dark-colored urine and light-colored stool.

Vaccinations for the virus are available at any Cobb County and Douglas County public health clinic every weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There is no out-of-pocket cost, though officials ask that you bring an insurance card if available.