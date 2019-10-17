Health official say 10-year-old Fulton County girl contracted West Nile Virus

Another person in Fulton County has been diagnosed with West Nile Virus. This time, a 10-year-old girl.

Details are limited but the diagnosis was confirmed by the Fulton County Board of Health.

In August, a 44-year-old woman was diagnosed with West Nile making it the first human case in the county this year.

Health officials said even though mosquitos are more active in the summer anyone who goes outdoors for an extended period of time still needs to take precautions.

This is Georgia’s fifth human case of West Nile this year.