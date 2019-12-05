‘Healing PTSD’ stamp created by U.S. Postal Service to raise money for veterans

The U.S. Postal Service has released a new stamp to help raise money for veterans diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The “Healing PTSD” stamp features a green plant sprouting out of the ground surrounded by fallen leaves. The illustration is meant to symbolize the PTSD healing process, the USPS said.

"Healing PTSD" semipostal fundraising stamp (U.S. Postal Service)

PTSD is a mental health condition that can occur in individuals, not just veterans, who have been exposed to a traumatic event in their lifetime.

About 8 million Americans are affected by PTSD annually, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Healing PTSD stamp retails at 65 cents, which includes the first-class single postage rate, as well as an additional amount to fund PTSD research.

Proceeds from the stamps will be distributed to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.