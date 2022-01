A HAZMAT situation shut a section of Interstate 575 shut down in Cherokee County.

Authorities said lanes re-opened shortly before 11 p.m.

The northbound lanes on I-575 were closed between Sixes Road and Hickory Flat Highway.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said the HAZMAT situation happened at Pilgrims Pride and the plant were evacuated.

