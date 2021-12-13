Hawks-themed fashion line helps empower metro Atlanta women

With an electric run to the Eastern Conference finals last season and the recent honoring of Trae Young as Eastern Conference Player of the Week, the Atlanta Hawks know how to make success look easy on the court. But dressing for success off the court can be a challenge, something the team’s women’s auxiliary group is helping to change through its support of nonprofit organization Dress for Success Atlanta.

Monday morning, the Lady Hawks — made up of wives, partners and mothers of the basketball team’s players, staffers and management — presented a check for $20,000 to Dress for Success Atlanta. The money was raised through sales of a capsule retail collection launched by the Lady Hawks and sold exclusively at the West Hawks Shop at State Farm Arena, along with a matching donation from The Tony Ressler Jami Gertz Family Foundation, which doubled the initial $10,000 donation.

The collection, which sold out within days, is just the latest partnership between the Lady Hawks and Dress for Success Atlanta, which seeks to help women achieve economic independence in various ways, including providing professional attire and development tools.

The Lady Hawks work with various partners to support women and youth here in Atlanta, including Covenant House Georgia and Atlanta Public Schools. The group’s initiatives include EmpowHER, a three-part series of after school programming designed for teenage girls, and honoring "SHEroes" during Women’s History Month.

This morning's big check presentation took place live on Good Day Atlanta.

