Hawks play Santa to some of Atlanta's underserved children

It was a special surprise for families in need this holiday season thanks to some of the Atlanta Hawks.

Clint Capela, John Collins, Cam Reddish, and Delon Wright got a chance to play Santa on Saturday during the Santa For A Day event. The organization answers letters to Santa for underserved children between the age of 5 and 12 who are living in public housing.

The Hawks players along with Harry the Hawk, ATL Hawks Dancers and the Flight Crew surprised the children as holiday gifts, basic needs, and educational supplies were handed out.

"We are grateful to have an opportunity to bring some holiday cheer to this special group of children in the Atlanta community with both gifts and with surprise appearances from Cam, Clint, John and Delon," said Hawks Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Andrea Carter. "To have Hawks players take the time to come here and connect with these families is what it means to be ‘True to Atlanta.’"

Nearly 1,500 gifts were given out to children and their families during the fun-filled holiday event that also included treats, games and arts and crafts.

"We’re so grateful to the Atlanta Hawks for surprising, delighting and bringing smiles to all of these children, helping to make this a holiday they won’t forget," said Rich Gentile, the program’s executive director. "Our aim is to reach into as many of Atlanta’s most underserved areas and demonstrate, by example, the healing power of ‘goodness in the face of adversity.’"

The Santa For A Day organization and Atlanta Housing joined forces for the event.

"On behalf of the Atlanta Housing board and staff, I extend holiday greetings and a warm thank you to our partners Santa for a Day and the Atlanta Hawks for their generosity to our young residents and their families," said Atlanta Housing President and CEO Eugene Jones, Jr.

To learn more about the Atlanta Hawks and their involvement in the community visit Hawks.com/community.

