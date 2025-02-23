Hawks fans can help single, paralyzed mother with ticket sales benefit
ATLANTA - Atlanta Hawks fans have a chance to support single mother Tanisha Harris while enjoying tonight’s game against the Detroit Pistons.
Harris, who was struck by a driver in a hit-and-run incident in 2015, suffered a devastating spinal cord injury that has left her struggling to walk. In her honor, the Hawks announced they will donate $5 for every ticket purchased through a dedicated online link to benefit Help Hope Live, a charity committed to aiding those affected by similar tragedies.
Tickets must be purchased through the provided link on the team’s website and social media channels. The initiative not only aims to rally support for Harris but also raises awareness about the lasting impact of hit-and-run accidents.