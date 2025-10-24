Having a 'monster' of a morning at Netherworld Haunted House

The Brief Metro Atlanta's popular Netherworld Haunted House is back for a 29th season of scares and screams. Netherworld features a pair of walk-through haunts, five escape rooms, a creepy midway full of ghouls and games, and a monster museum. Located on a 10-acre campus in Stone Mountain, the Halloween destination is routinely named one of the best of its kind in the nation.



How do you sum up October in metro Atlanta in three words or less? Easy: Netherworld Haunted House.

The blockbuster Halloween experience is back for a 29th year — which means people from across the country are traveling to Stone Mountain to walk through its haunted halls and let out a few healthy screams!

As previously reported on Good Day Atlanta many, many times (we’re big fans around here!), Netherworld is essentially multiple-attractions-in-one, including a pair of walk-through haunts, five escape rooms, a creepy midway full of ghouls and games, and a monster museum. Located on a 10-acre campus in Stone Mountain, the Halloween destination is routinely named one of the best of its kind in the nation, most recently by the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. The destination was created by Ben Armstrong and Billy Messina back in 1997, and the pair continue to focus on film-quality sets and effects, creating a horror-movie-come-to-life experience for patrons.

And who hasn’t wanted to star in their own horror movie, right?

This year’s walk-through themes are "Monsters Attack!" and "Oblivion: Return of the Mangler" — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, we dared to enter both! Click the video player in this article for a sneak peek inside Netherworld — and click here for more information on visiting the attraction.

Netherworld Haunted House is located at 1313 Netherworld Way in Stone Mountain, just off Highway 78 at Exit 9. It’s open nightly through November 2nd, and again on November 7th and 8th.