Have you seen Buzz? Vulture on the loose in metro Atlanta

Bird lovers in south metro Atlanta are on the lookout for an escaped Black Vulture from the Historic Banning Mills nature show.

What we know:

Buzz was raised in captivity after being rescued, so there’s a lot of concern about his well-being.

FOX 5 Atlanta was given a look at where Buzz spends a lot of his time in one of the flight cages at Historic Banning Mills.

Robin Pressley of Animal Adventures of Georgia says the door was unfortunately not secured and Buzz escaped a little over a week ago.

So, if a Black Vulture flies up and perches on your head, good chance that’s Buzz.

What they're saying:

"Vultures are notorious for being curious and social," Pressley says. Buzz has taken part in education shows at Historic Banning Mills and Stone Mountain Park.

Pressley raised Buzz since he was a chick after his mother died and someone found him.

She says Buzz is social, sweet, curious and not a threat to anyone. He loves people and dogs. She says getting him back is for his own good. She says he would not

"I just want people to know that he’s not aggressive, so I don’t want anyone to hurt him," she said.

What you can do:

Buzz is still likely in the Coweta County/Carroll County area near Banning Mills. So, if you live nearby, keep an eye out.

Buzz would be alone. He's not likely to fly off when approached by people and would certainly eat from something like a dog bowl.

If you think you’ve spotted Buzz, reach out to Robin Pressley and Animal Adventures of Georgia on social media.