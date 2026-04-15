Hartsfield-Jackson still world’s busiest airport for passengers

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The Brief Hartsfield-Jackson handled more than 106 million passengers in 2025. That follows more than 108 million passengers in 2024. The airport generates billions in economic impact and thousands of jobs.



Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport remains one of the busiest airports in the world, according to new data from ACI World.

What we know:

The airport handled 106.3 million passengers in 2025, following more than 108 million travelers the year before.

Officials say the airport generates more than $66 billion in annual economic impact and supports over 63,000 on-site jobs, making it one of Georgia’s largest employers.

Airports in Dubai, Tokyo, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Shanghai round out the top five busiest airports globally.

Global total passengers in 2025 reached 9.8 billion, representing a 3.6% increase from 2024 and 7.3% increase from 2019.

Chicago O'Hare International Airport ranked No. 1 for aircraft movements.