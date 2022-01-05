Hart County school teacher arrest on sexual assault charges

A northeast Georgia teacher was arrested and charged in connection to sexual assault, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Wednesday.

According to investigators, 30-year-old Corinna Crumpton was taken into custody on January 4 on felony charges for allegedly electronically furnishing obscene materials to a minor and sexual assault.

Crumpton is a teacher at Hart County High School in Hartwell, Georgia, officials confirmed.

Authorities said the crimes started in August and lasted through December 2021.

The Hartwell Police Department previously requested assistance from GBI.

An investigation continues.

____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE