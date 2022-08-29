Harris County Pct. 3 deputy constable shot, killed after picking up food for family: authorities

An off-duty Harris County Precinct 3 deputy constable was shot and killed in Atascocita as he drove home after picking up food for his family, authorities say.

The constable’s office identified him as Deputy Omar Ursin.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HARRIS COUNTY NEWS

"We ask that you pray for Deputy Omar Ursin’s family, friends and all of us who are devastated by the loss of our brother," the constable's office wrote in a social media post.

The shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 11900 block of Madera Run Parkway.

Deputies with the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office initially responded to the scene and found a small car had crashed into a tree in the median of the road. The driver, Deputy Ursin, had been shot at least once, and he was pronounced deceased at the hospital, authorities say.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses saw a dark-color, newer-model, 4-door car with tinted windows driving next to Deputy Ursin’s vehicle as they both went eastbound on Madera Run Parkway.

Authorities say someone in the suspect’s vehicle shot into Deputy Ursin’s vehicle and then fled northbound on Olympic National Drive.

A suspect has not been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office is searching for anyone who witnessed the incident or residents in the area with video cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at (713)221-6000.