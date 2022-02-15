Harriet Tubman's legacy kept alive at Macon museum

A museum in Macon, Georgia is keeping the legacy of Harriet Tubman alive with a museum in her honor.

"The museum is dedicated to educating people about the history, art, and culture of African Americans," says Jarmiah Walker, the Tubman Museum's education coordinator.

Walker says when the museum was founded in 1981 it started out small, but as the years went on it went from serving a few to being able to serve hundreds at ta time.

"We started about two blocks from here. It was a small building about 8900 square feet. Now you're standing in 49,000 square-foot building," he said.

The museum isn't just about Tubman. It displays rich history from all over America, including local history.

"The untold stories of Macon's African-American history," Walker said. "Upstairs we have the Block the Hate exhibit that changes every six months. And we have the legacy of soul, because Macon has a rich history in music."

There are also different programs offered like the youth program, Pipeline to Success. These programs prove that the museum isn't just about looking into the past - it's also about shaping the future.

"We offer one-on-one tutoring, mentoring, counseling, and cultural activities. Cultural activities range from African drumming to pottery to art. We do a number of things the students love it," Walker said.

The success couldn't have happened without the help of the community and others.

Donations were vital in keeping the museum's doors open.

Because of them, Black history will continue to shine on for generations to come in Macon.

You can learn more about the Tubman Museum on its website.

