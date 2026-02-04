Georgia mail theft bust: Thousands of victims impacted across multiple counties

The Brief Anthony Evans faces multiple charges after being caught with stolen mail spanning four Georgia counties. Investigators expect the total number of victims to reach into the multiple thousands. Recovered mail is being processed by federal postal inspectors and will take approximately one month to return.



A multi-county mail theft investigation has led to the arrest of a man found with hundreds of pieces of stolen mail, including credit cards, checks, and tax documents dating back to October.

What we know:

Anthony Evans faces charges of theft by taking and theft by possession of stolen mail in Harrelson County. Investigators believe Evans may be tied to thousands of additional thefts across Douglas, Pauling, and Carroll counties.

The arrest follows a surge of reports regarding missing mail throughout December and January. Deputies eventually tracked down a black rental car, caught on camera "prowling" through the county, which was filled with a massive backlog of stolen documents.

What they're saying:

"You can see where this person had written their name, like they were trying to write themselves a check off of it," said Sgt. Brent Duggans with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to the items found inside the vehicle, authorities discovered a large amount of mail discarded near Candy Kitchen Road. "There was a bunch of mail. There's a creek on Candy Kitchen Road," Sgt. Duggans noted.

The thefts were concentrated in several areas of the county, including Corinth, Poseyville Road, Morgan Road, and Torch Temple.

"They're gonna go through every piece, and then they're gonna take them out, and they're gonna deliver it," Sgt. Duggans said, adding that the process could take about a month.

Beyond Harrelson County, authorities in neighboring jurisdictions have been working related cases since mid-October. The total number of victims is expected to be significant. "It's going to be in the multiple thousands," investigators said.

What's next:

Bags of recovered mail have been turned over to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. While the mail will eventually be returned to its rightful owners, the process will take time as officials document every item for the ongoing investigation.