Haralson County man arrested for stealing more than $125,000 in lawn equipment, vehicles

The Haralson County Sheriff's Office tracked and arrested a man accused of stealing between $125,000 and $150,000 in lawn equipment, vehicles and U-Haul parts.

The sheriff's office said 60-year-old Howard Clay Arp Sr. faces theft by receiving and other charges after deputies executed a search warrant at his home on Corinth Poseyville Road.

Deputies executed a search warrant one week ago and discovered a stolen tractor and a stolen commercial zero-turn lawnmower. On Wednesday, the search turned up multiple stolen vehicles and pieces of a U-Haul trailer, deputies said.

"The state of Georgia has laws, and when these laws are broken, we stand for the victim. Recovering the stolen property that we did today means that victims will get their belongings back and it means that they will get justice for the crimes committed against them," Sheriff Stacy Williams said.

