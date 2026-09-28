Happening today: Atlanta jail, Roswell taxes and utility bills

The Brief Atlanta City Council is expected to revisit competing plans for the city detention center. Roswell City Council will take a second look at a proposed property tax rate increase. Georgia Public Service Commission candidates will discuss data centers and energy costs at a free forum tonight.



Three decisions affecting metro Atlanta residents are on today’s agenda, from the future of a city jail to property taxes and utility bills.

Atlanta revisits detention center plans

The City of Atlanta is expected to consider Council member Kelsea Bond’s resolution calling for the Atlanta City Detention Center to be closed and repurposed.

PREVIOUS STORY: Council member seeks apology over Atlanta detention center

The city also has proposed selling the jail to Fulton County for $68 million, but council members put that deal on hold after raising questions about it.

Roswell considers higher property tax rate

Roswell City Council is scheduled to hold a second reading of a proposal to raise the city’s property tax rate to 5.9 mills, nearly 20% above last year’s rate.

The city says the additional money would support road and public safety projects. A second reading does not mean the increase has been approved.

Utility commission candidates meet voters

Candidates for two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission are expected to discuss data centers, utility bills and other energy issues at the free "Power Up the Vote" forum.

It runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Virginia-Highland Church, 743 Virginia Avenue NE in Atlanta. No registration is required.