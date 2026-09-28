Happening today: Atlanta jail, Roswell taxes and utility bills
ATLANTA - Three decisions affecting metro Atlanta residents are on today’s agenda, from the future of a city jail to property taxes and utility bills.
Atlanta revisits detention center plans
The City of Atlanta is expected to consider Council member Kelsea Bond’s resolution calling for the Atlanta City Detention Center to be closed and repurposed.
PREVIOUS STORY: Council member seeks apology over Atlanta detention center
The city also has proposed selling the jail to Fulton County for $68 million, but council members put that deal on hold after raising questions about it.
Roswell considers higher property tax rate
Roswell City Council is scheduled to hold a second reading of a proposal to raise the city’s property tax rate to 5.9 mills, nearly 20% above last year’s rate.
The city says the additional money would support road and public safety projects. A second reading does not mean the increase has been approved.
Utility commission candidates meet voters
Candidates for two seats on the Georgia Public Service Commission are expected to discuss data centers, utility bills and other energy issues at the free "Power Up the Vote" forum.
It runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Virginia-Highland Church, 743 Virginia Avenue NE in Atlanta. No registration is required.