1 man dead, 'armed and dangerous' suspect wearing a toboggan hat, Hapeville police warn

The Brief Hapeville police need help searching for a suspect in a shooting who they say should be considered both armed and dangerous. The suspect is accused of killing a man during an argument over "personal property." The suspect was described as being slim-built. He may also be wearing an olive green long coat with a toboggan hat that has a gray ball on top. If you see this man, call the Hapeville Police Department's non-emergency number 404-768-7171 to report a sighting.



Hapeville police have asked residents to keep an eye out for an "armed and dangerous" suspect accused of shooting and killing a man during an argument Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Hapeville Police Chief Bruce Hedley said the victim was shot in the chest at a small housing development on North Central Avenue.

After the shooting, the suspect took off running toward Sylan Road. He still hasn't been found.

He was described as slim-built, and may be wearing an long olive green coat and a toboggan hat with a gray ball on top.

What they're saying:

Hedley said investigators believe there was a disagreement between the victim and the shooter that led to gunfire. From there, the killer took off.

"They knew one another," said Chief Hedley. "And they were arguing about some personal property."

A security guard for the property, who did not want to speak on camera, told FOX 5 Atlanta reporter Joi Dukes that he heard the shots that morning and called 911 while trying to render aid to the victim, but ultimately watched him take his last breaths.

Hedley said the location of the development created an added challenge for detectives who spent hours on scene trying to gather evidence.

"It’s unfortunate," he explained, "because it was in a very isolated area, so there wasn’t a lot of activity and we didn’t have a lot of witnesses in the area."

If you see the suspect, police warn you to steer clear. Instead, call their non-emergency number 404-768-7171 to report a sighting.

What we don't know:

The Medical Examiner's Office is still working to identify the victim.