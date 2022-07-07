Hampton woman celebrates 107th birthday

article

One of Henry County’s longtime residents is celebrating her 107th birthday this week.

A word that could be used to describe Florence Martin is "spry," but those closest to her just might call her "active." Florence has always been on the go. If she wasn’t baking her famous cheddar biscuits, she likely is out in the yard in front of her Hampton home tending to her flowers. Although, she will always welcome the help just for the company.

In her downtime, Florence loves to read. She kept track of the books she has read since 2014. The titles add up to 700 and fill more than two-dozen pages.

While Florence’s love of a good story is well known, her own story is definitely a page turner.

Florence was born on July 8, 1915. She was the second-oldest of six children.

She attended Liberty Hill, a two-room schoolhouse that was five miles from her childhood home. She would walk those five miles to and from school every day.

She and her best friend, Minnie Bell, would pick cotton together.

At 15, she married Otis Martin.

On Feb 25, 1934, a tornado tore through the county, bringing down the wall of her home and leaving her with a small scar on her finger. No one was seriously injured, but it forced her to start all over again.

She would go to work at Southern States, an electrical equipment company which is located at the end of Georgia Avenue in Hampton to this day. She would work for six years in a variety of positions including the drill press.

In the 1950s, Florence purchased a sewing machine and made dresses for $3, performed alterations and hemmed pants.

The couple would eventually move into a home along Dodgen Road where she still lives 62 years later. The yard is still tended, even though she stopped cutting her own grass at age 92. She even has the occasional help.

A Henry County police officer helps clear a fallen branch from the yard of Florence Martin, who turns 107 this week. (Henry County Police Department )

This past week Henry County Police Lt. V. Rosen and Officer J. Valentine stopped by visit. They helped her drag away a large branch that fell into her yard during a recent storm. The pair also left her an early birthday present of a card, challenge coin, shoulder patch and SOD pin.

During her 107 years, she would know much love and just as equal loss. The mother of three has lost her husband, her lifelong best friend, and even children. However, she still has more than two dozen grand, great-grand, and great-great-grandchildren.

Florence says she is the luckiest old woman around.

While she hasn’t revealed her secret to a long life, she does offer advice to younger generations. She says to work hard. She says it won’t kill you, but will make you tough.

Have a happy 107th birthday, Florence!