'Hamilton' now streaming on Disney+

The smash-hit musical "Hamilton" is now streaming on Disney+ just in time for the Fourth of July.

It's a filmed version of the Broadway show that was initially set up to hit theaters in October of 2021.

Disney reportedly paid a record-breaking $75 million for the worldwide rights to "Hamilton."

The filmed version of the show was edited together using recordings shot over three live performances in 2016 before the original cast members left the production.

"Hamilton" was running on Broadway until COVID-19 forced shows to shut down in mid-March.

