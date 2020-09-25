Hallowfest at Six Flags Over Georgia: 'Day Thrills' to 'Night Chills'

Six Flags Over Georgia is celebrating the Halloween season -- and while it'll look a little bit different this year, staffers say there will still be plenty of thrills over the next several weekends.

Dubbed Hallowfest this year, the event kicked off last weekend and will run on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through November 1st. Previously known as Fright Fest, this year’s Halloween celebration has been changed a bit due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic; instead of indoor haunted houses, the park will focus on five family-friendly and outdoor “Fair Zones” during daylight hours, which transform into “Scare Zones” for the older crowd after dark. The park’s famed collection of coasters will also be operating during Hallowfest — and during daylight hours, other family-friendly activities include live shows, a “Trick-or-Treat trail,” and costume contest.

Hallowfest hours are 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays; online reservations are required (to limit capacity). Continuing safety protocols at the park — which we’ve previously discussed on Good Day Atlanta — include temperature screenings at the gate, social distancing throughout the park and in ride lines, and increased hand sanitizer stations throughout the park.

For more information on both Six Flags Over Georgia Hallowfest and safety protocols, click here.