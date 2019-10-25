Halloween party ideas for kids with Jennifer Shields
ATLANTA - Halloween Party Ideas for Kids: Halloween is less than a week away,
and if you're feeling the spooky spirit, you might be planning a big party on the 31st. Frin creeoy cocktails to spooky snacks, there are plenty of ways you can put together the perfect party. Jennifer Shields visits Good Day Atlanta to give some great Halloween party ideas. For more informationon Jennifer Shields or Simple Details Design click here.
Step One: Set the Mood with a Thrilling Playlist
Step Two: Prepare a Simple but Spooky Menu
DIY mini pizza station with ready made dough, sauces and toppings
Pesto Eyeball Spaghetti - Easy and fun!
Halloween Charcuterie - Levitate this fun foody trend
Monster Eyeball Cookies - Easiest cookies to make (just four ingredients!)and so much fun to eat!
Step Three: Serve a Goulish Drink
Dry ice can turn a simple punch into something spooky. Vampire teeth make a simple cocktail a bloody good time.
Step Four: Set up a Pumpkin Decorating Station
No carving needed!
Step Five: Play games and hold contests
Halloween Tic Tac Toe, costume contest and dance off with winners taking home a prize