Habersham County deputy charged with DUI, fired

A deputy with the Habersham County Sheriff's Office has been fired after being charged with a DUI early Sunday morning.

Officials say around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, a Habersham County deputy stopped a vehicle on New Liberty Road after the deputy suspected the driver was impaired.

Once pulled over, the driver was identified as Scott Lily, an off-duty deputy with the sheriff's office.

Investigators say Lilly had attended a party in Banks County that night and left in his personal vehicle.

Lilly was arrested and charged with DUI, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane. After the charges, he was terminated from the Habersham County Sheriff's Office.

The former deputy was transported to the Habersham County Jail and bonded out Sunday afternoon.

