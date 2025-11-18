Gwinnett police searching for woman last seen leaving hospital
article
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing for more than 11 days.
What we know:
Officers said Victoria Arzu, 37, was last seen on Nov. 7 leaving Northside Gwinnett Hospital. After she left, she was reported missing.
Arzu is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with braids. She was last seen carrying a pink and light blue backpack.
What you can do:
Anyone who sees Arzu is urged to call 911.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Gwinnett County Police Department.