Gwinnett police searching for woman last seen leaving hospital

By
Published  November 18, 2025 1:48pm EST
Gwinnett County
Victoria Arzu is missing in Gwinnett County.

The Brief

  • Gwinnett County police are searching for 37-year-old Victoria Arzu.

  • She was last seen Nov. 7 leaving Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

  • Arzu is 5’2", 170 pounds, and was carrying a pink and blue backpack.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing for more than 11 days.

What we know:

Officers said Victoria Arzu, 37, was last seen on Nov. 7 leaving Northside Gwinnett Hospital. After she left, she was reported missing.

Arzu is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with braids. She was last seen carrying a pink and light blue backpack.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Arzu is urged to call 911.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Gwinnett County Police Department. 

