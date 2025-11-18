Gwinnett police searching for woman last seen leaving hospital

article

The Brief Gwinnett County police are searching for 37-year-old Victoria Arzu.

She was last seen Nov. 7 leaving Northside Gwinnett Hospital.

Arzu is 5’2", 170 pounds, and was carrying a pink and blue backpack.

The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing for more than 11 days.

What we know:

Officers said Victoria Arzu, 37, was last seen on Nov. 7 leaving Northside Gwinnett Hospital. After she left, she was reported missing.

Arzu is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with braids. She was last seen carrying a pink and light blue backpack.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees Arzu is urged to call 911.