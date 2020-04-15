Gwinnett police search for suspect connected to church burglary

Gwinnett County police are searching for the man suspected of burglarizing a local church in March.

According to investigators, a suspect broke into the Sugar Hill Church in the 5000 block of Nelson Brogdon Boulevard on March 22 around 5:05 p.m.

The suspect was shown on surveillance video taking a PlayStation 4 after breaking into the church through an unlocked window.

Police described the suspect as a white male, in his teens to possibly early 20's. He was seen wearing a white Nike hate, a zip-up jacket, with a red plaid shirt and red t-shirt, dark pants and white and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this case, should contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.