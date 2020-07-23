Gwinnett police search for missing teen

Gwinnett police are asking for the public's help as they continue to search for a missing teenage girl with mental health issues.

Asha Bluett (Gwinnett County Police Department)

According to investigators, 16-year-old Asha Bluett suffers from diminished mental capacity and requires constant medical attention. Bluett went missing from her home in the 1500 block of Julianna Drive Wednesday night.

Police described Bluett as a female, around 5 feet and inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with a ponytail with shaved sides. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with black sweatpants with white stripes.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Anyone with information on Bluett's whereabouts should contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.

Asha Bluett (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Advertisement

To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.