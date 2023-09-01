Gwinnett PD looking for 2 people who allegedly stole office printers from Office Depot

article

Detectives from the Gwinnett County Police Department (GCPD) are reaching out to the public for assistance in identifying two people allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident that took place at an Office Depot located on Parkside Walk Lane unincorporated Lawrenceville. The thieves made off with two office printers valued at over $800.

The thieves entered the store at approximately 1 p.m. Aug. 22. Security footage captured the individuals as they brazenly walked out with two office printers.

The first possible suspect is described as a Black male with a slim build with tattoos on his arms, neck, and face. At the time of the incident, he was seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts, and black Nike slides. The second possible suspect, on the other hand, is described as a Black female dressed in a white t-shirt, black pants, and black and white sneakers.

Law enforcement is urging anyone with information related to this case to come forward and assist in the identification of these suspects. If you have any pertinent details, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. For those wishing to remain anonymous, you can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit information via their website at www.stopcrimeATL.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering the potential for a cash reward to tipsters whose information leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this shoplifting incident.