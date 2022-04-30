Gwinnett officer fires shot during fight between mother, knife-wielding son

article

Gwinnett County police said an officer fired a shot during an incident involving a man armed with a knife at a home on Saturday evening.

The officer was responding to a domestic incident at around 7:30 p.m. near the 2900 block of Oak Hampton Way in Duluth. A woman called saying her son was armed with a knife.

Details are limited, but police said an officer fired a shot at some point inside the house. Police have been called to the home before.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Authorities did not say if the suspect was taken into custody or elaborate on their condition.

ATLANTA POLICE SHOOT, KILL MURDER SUSPECT DURING ATTEMPT TO SERVE WARRANT

As with all officer-involved shootings in Georgia, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to respond and conduct its an independent investigation.

Advertisement

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.