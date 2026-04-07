Gwinnett inmate accused of threatening to kill probation officer

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The Brief Stephen Stillwell allegedly threatened to kill his probation officer during a recorded phone call from jail. Investigators say Stillwell also claimed he planned to use drugs once he was released from custody. The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office charged him with terroristic threats following an interview.



A Gwinnett County inmate allegedly threatened to kill his probation officer on a recorded phone call in March, officials said.

What we know:

Stephen Stillwell is facing a charge of terroristic threats and acts.

The charge came after he stated he planned to use cocaine following his release from jail and kill his probation officer, according to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Jail Intelligence Unit.

Investigators learned of the threat on March 23 and promptly alerted the probation officer.

Stillwell was charged after an interview with law enforcement.

According to jail records, Stillwell was booked for probation violations.

What we don't know:

It is also unclear if Stillwell had access to any weapons or if he had a history of conflict with this specific probation officer.

What's next:

Stillwell remains in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.

He will likely face a judge for these new charges while his previous legal matters continue to move through the court system.