Gwinnett garage catches fire after lightning strike
Highway 29 fire (Credit: Bradley Stephens)
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -
A lightning strike set a detached garage on fire in Gwinnett County on Tuesday, according to firefighters.
What we know:
Firefighters responded to the blaze on Highway 29 after receiving 911 calls. Officials said the garage was fully involved when they arrived, but no nearby homes were affected.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire using two hoses, but the garage is a total loss, firefighters said. The fire has been ruled accidental, with the cause being a lightning strike, according to the fire department.
Dig deeper:
A FOX 5 viewer sent in video of the flames. In the footage, you can see the scale of the fire, with thick smoke billowing above the trees.
The Source: Information in this article came from the Gwinnett County Fire Department and FOX 5 viewer video.