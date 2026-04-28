Gwinnett garage catches fire after lightning strike

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Highway 29 fire (Credit: Bradley Stephens)

The Brief Gwinnett County firefighters battled a massive blaze at a detached garage on Highway 29 Tuesday afternoon. Despite the intensity of the flames, crews successfully prevented the fire from spreading to nearby homes. Official investigators have confirmed the cause of the accidental fire was a direct lightning strike.





A lightning strike set a detached garage on fire in Gwinnett County on Tuesday, according to firefighters.

What we know:

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Highway 29 after receiving 911 calls. Officials said the garage was fully involved when they arrived, but no nearby homes were affected.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire using two hoses, but the garage is a total loss, firefighters said. The fire has been ruled accidental, with the cause being a lightning strike, according to the fire department.

Dig deeper:

A FOX 5 viewer sent in video of the flames. In the footage, you can see the scale of the fire, with thick smoke billowing above the trees.