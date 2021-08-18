Deputies arrest carjacking, armed robbery suspect wanted by feds

article

Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested a man accused of several hijackings and armed robberies.

Sergio Javontae Wilkerson faces three counts of Hijacking a Motor Vehicle, four counts of Aggravated Assault, four counts of Armed Robbery and four counts of Participation in Gang Activity.

Wilkerson also had a federal warrant by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and was wanted by U.S. Marshals and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Wilkerson was involved in three vehicle hijackings in December 2020 in Gwinnett County.

An eight-month investigation led to his arrest in Lithonia Aug. 13.

Wilkerson is held at the Gwinnett County Jail without a bond for any of the 15 charges.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office assisted in Wilkerson's arrest.

