Gwinnett County woman saves husband's life during heart attack

A Gwinnett County detective is fighting for his life after he collapsed at his home.

Matthew Conway recently suffered a severe heart attack at just 27 years old.

The man's wife, a 911 dispatcher, likely saved his life.

Tanya Conway describes waking up that morning as "beyond scary."

"I heard him making noises," she said.

Her husband Matthew began shaking and rolled off the bed face-first onto the floor. He wasn't moving or breathing.

"As soon as I turned the light on, he was blue and purple," Tanya Conway said in tears. "His chest, stomach - nothing was moving."

Matthew Conway is a detective with the Gwinnett County Police Department's Special Victim's Unit. He's also a 27-year-old Army veteran with no prior medical history.

"I thought he was gone," Tanya Conway said.

So she jumped into action.

"I immediately knew to start chest compressions," she said "I give CPR instructions to people on the phone every day at work. I never in my life expected to be on the other end of that phone call."

Matthew was rushed to the emergency room. He spent three days in the ICU on a ventilator and more than a week in hospitals.

He's resting at home now, and has a long road to recovery, but Tanya Conway is confident her husband will get back on the job.

"It's going to take time, but he'll be back," she said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help the Conways pay off their extensive medical bills and everyday expenses while he recovers.

They're asking everyone to continue to send thoughts and prayers for Michael's recovery.