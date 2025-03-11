Gwinnett County teens delivering 400 gift packages to celebrate Purim

The Brief Gwinnett County teens are delivering 400 Purim gift packages to Jewish families through the CTeen network. The initiative aims to support Jewish teens facing hostility in schools and online, reminding them they are not alone. Purim begins Thursday night and is traditionally celebrated with gift-giving, charity, and festive meals.



As the Jewish holiday of Purim approaches next week, a group of Gwinnett County teens is leading an effort to uplift their community.

What we know:

Through their involvement in CTeen, a network that connects Jewish students across metro Atlanta, the teens have organized a delivery of 400 Purim gift packages to Jewish families throughout the county.

The initiative comes at a time when many Jewish teens are facing hostility in schools and online, according to organizers. By distributing the gifts, the teens hope to send a message of support and solidarity, reminding their peers that they are not alone.

The backstory:

Purim, a holiday that commemorates the survival of the Jewish people as told in the biblical Book of Esther, begins on Thursday night and is traditionally celebrated with festive meals, charity, and gift-giving. The Gwinnett teens say their efforts reflect the spirit of the holiday, which emphasizes kindness and community.