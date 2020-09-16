Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 2:30 AM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:19 PM EDT until THU 1:15 AM EDT, Irwin County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County, Clay County
Flash Flood Watch
from THU 8:00 AM EDT until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Gwinnett County teacher dies saving her daughter from drowning

By
Published 
Updated 45 mins ago
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Community mourns teacher

A Gwinnett County community mourns the death of middle school teacher.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A community is grieving the loss of a Gwinnett County middle school teacher. Sarah Jackson died saving her own daughter from drowning at Lake Allatoona on Labor Day.

Her family remembers her for her laughter and infectious smile. They say she was dedicated to her students and her own four daughters.

"Everybody seemed to have an affinity for her. They like her a lot," said James Jackson, Sarah's brother.

Sarah had overcome so much including poverty and losing her mother at a young age and her older brother to suicide.

"I know for a fact it caused her a lot of trauma, just thinking about the callous she had to build up as a person," explained Jackson.

Sarah would've turned 46-years-old on September 11, but her life came to a halt when her 9-year-old daughter went underwater at Lake Allatoona Labor Day weekend.

"The text said 'Call us soon. There's been an emergency,'" said Jackson.

Sarah tried to save her daughter and went underwater herself. Her daughter survived, but Sarah was underwater for too long. Jackson says she later died at the hospital.

"I just wasn't accepting what I was hearing," Jackson explained after finding out the news, "She was saying there's been an accident. Mom drowned."

The news came as a shock to friends, family, and Duluth Middle School where Sarah worked. The school posted on Facebook calling Sarah a gift to their students.

"She was really happy all the time, smiled a lot," described Jackson, "She was a very good person. I just see her as an angel now."

A GoFundMe has already raised nearly $60,000 for Sarah's four daughters. If you would like to contribute, click here.