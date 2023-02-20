Residents safe after fire breaks out in Snellville home

article

The Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services put out a large house fire Monday morning in Snellville.

The fire crew was dispatched to the home on the 4000 block of Portchester Way at around 10:47 a.m.

Firefighters said the fire began on the first floor and was working its way to the second story. Flames could be seen from the front yard.

The Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services battled the fire on the 4000 block of Portchester Way in Snellville. (Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

With two hose lines, the crew was able to put out the fire successfully. No one was left inside, and none of the residents are expected to need any medical attention.

The crew said there were working smoke alarms in the home that warned the occupants to get out just in time.