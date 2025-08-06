Gwinnett County Schools propose millage rate reduction amid budget talks

The Brief Gwinnett County Board of Education is considering reducing the M&O millage rate from 19.10 to 18.80 mills, while the debt service millage rate remains at 1.45 mills. The proposed millage rate reduction would still generate about 2.4% more revenue due to property value reassessments, despite the decrease. A third and final public hearing is scheduled for August 13, before the board's final vote on the millage rate.



Gwinnett County Public Schools moved a step closer to adopting a reduced millage rate after holding two public hearings Tuesday as part of its annual budget and tax-setting process.

By the numbers:

The Gwinnett County Board of Education tentatively approved lowering the maintenance and operations (M&O) millage rate from 19.10 to 18.90 mills in May and is now considering an additional reduction to 18.80 mills. The debt service millage rate remains at 1.45 mills.

The proposed change would mark a 0.3 mills reduction in the rate used to fund day-to-day school operations such as salaries, transportation, instructional materials, and utilities. Officials say the tentative 18.90 rate would still generate about 2.4% more revenue due to property value reassessments conducted by the county tax assessor’s office.

The district’s fiscal year 2026 budget includes funding increases for employee compensation, school safety, special education services, literacy programs, and college and career readiness initiatives. Enrollment in Gwinnett County Public Schools is expected to surpass 182,200 students this fall.

What we know:

By law, school boards in Georgia must either roll back the millage rate to remain revenue-neutral or announce a tax increase, even if the rate itself decreases. Taxpayers whose properties were not reassessed would not see an increase.

What's next:

A third and final hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m., ahead of the board’s final vote.

What you can do:

Residents may review the full budget online at www.gcpsk12.org or contact the Budget Department at 678-301-6200.