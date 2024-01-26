Expand / Collapse search
Thieves targeting cars in Gwinnett County school parking lots

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County school officials are warning students to be careful after a rash of car break-ins.

In a letter to students and staff, a spokesperson for Gwinnett County Schools said thieves have targeted more than 30 cars in school parking lots.

Officials say the break-ins happened at several schools in the district's Archer, Brookwood, and Grayson Clusters.

Investigators are reviewing security camera footage in the hopes of catching the people responsible.  

The county is also increasing the number of police at schools with special attention to parking lots.

To prevent break-ins, students avoid leaving any valuables inside cars and be sure to lock the doors after parking. 