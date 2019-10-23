Gwinnett County school bus may be part of nationwide recall

A nationwide recall of over 50,000 school buses could affect children in Gwinnett County.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the recall involved 53,528 school bus models manufactured by Daimler Trucks North America LLC.

The 2014 to 2020 Thomas Built bus models' seats may have been manufactured with styrene blocks that do not have enough padding in the bottom of the seatback, causing potential danger in the event of a crash, officials said.

Due to the lack of padding, the NHTS says the vehicles fail to comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard for school bus passenger seating.

Gwinnett County officials say that the recall could affect around 315 school buses in the district.

Authorities say they are waiting on the vehicle identification numbers of the recalled busses to know exactly how many are affected.

The proposed fix would be to add 2 inches of padding to the seatbacks of the affected buses.