Gwinnett County Public Schools ordered to retrain staff after failing to follow IEP

The Brief A state investigation found Gwinnett County Public Schools in violation of federal law regarding a student's IEP. The district failed to provide mandated accommodations at the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology. The district has until Jan. 24 to retrain staff and restore the student's legal education supports.



The Georgia Department of Education has ruled that Gwinnett County Public Schools violated federal law by failing to follow the specialized learning plan of an autistic student.

State report on GCPS compliance

What we know:

The state’s 31-page report confirms the district was not in compliance with federal special education requirements for a 10th-grade student at the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology.

Mother files report against GCPS

The backstory:

The student’s mother, Bernique Deal, filed a formal complaint after noticing her son’s grades were plummeting and his behavior was changing.

"I wasn't shocked [by the report] because the evidence was there," Deal said. "I'm under the impression that he's having these federally mandated supports... meanwhile, my son is regressing academically and started becoming withdrawn."

The student was supposed to receive services under an Individualized Education Program (IEP), a legal document outlining specific supports for students with disabilities. In this case, the plan required accommodations such as use of a calculator, repeated directions for assignments and consultative services from specialists.

The state investigation found the district improperly reduced those services and accommodations without following the required legal process. The report also noted that staff failed to give Deal sufficient notice before proposing changes to her son's plan.

State orders changes at GCPS

What's next:

The Georgia Department of Education has ordered Gwinnett Schools to resolve the situation by Jan. 24. The district must:

Retrain staff involved in the student's education.

Hold a new IEP meeting to ensure the student has the correct supports.

Submit a formal action plan to the state as proof of compliance.

For Deal, the victory is bittersweet after spending more than 100 days researching her rights. "It's been hard," she said, noting that her focus now is simply getting her son back on track.

GCPS responds

The other side:

While Gwinnett County Public Schools declined to discuss the specifics of the case due to privacy laws, spokesperson Bernard Watson released the following statement:

"The school and the district’s Department of Special Education and Psychological Services have been working with the parent to address their concerns and remain committed to finding an appropriate resolution. Our goal is always to work with parents to ensure every student has the resources and support they need to succeed."