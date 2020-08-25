Gwinnett County police searching for missing 51-year-old man

The Gwinnett County Police Department needs help finding a missing Duluth man.

Michael Zielazienski hasn't been seen since August 7 when he left his home on Lakeshore Drive.

Investigators said Zielazienski recently moved back to the United States from Switzerland. He does not own a vehicle and left his cell phone, money, and all forms of identification behind.

August 25, 2020 - Police looking for 51-year-old Michael Zielazienski (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Zielazienski, 51, is described as 5'11" and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Zielazienski's whereabouts is asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.