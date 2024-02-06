Gwinnett County police searching for entering auto suspect

article

Gwinnett County detectives are asking the public for help identifying a man reportedly caught inside a stranger's vehicle.

Investigators shared a photo of the accused thief on X on Tuesday.

Officials say at around 9 a.m. on Monday, the man was found inside a stranger's vehicle on Peachtree Corners Circle.

The man fled the area before officers could arrive.

In the photo, the man was seen wearing sunglasses, gray pants with a striped belt, and a black-colored light coat.

If you have any information that could help identify the man, call the Gwinnett County Police Department.