Missing 3-year-old's mother took child from father's custody, police say

Gwinnett County police are searching for a three-year-old girl they said when missing on Saturday afternoon near a home in Lilburn.

Investigators said Max Clendenin was last seen by her father while playing in the yard in front of the home at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday. Police said the child's father stepped into the home momentarily and discovered Max was gone when he came out.

Police think the child's mother, Magdaline Geffrard, may have taken Max from her lawful home.

Police said Effrard may be driving a 2008-13 model gray Chevrolet Malibu. Police said the car is missing a license plate and passenger side front hubcap.

Police said no charges were filed and Max's loved ones are concerned for the child's well-being.

Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 770-513-5300 or provide a tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or www.stopcrimeATL.com.