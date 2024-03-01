Gwinnett County police K9 Peper dies unexpectedly from medical issue

article

The Gwinnett County Police Department is mourning the loss of one its K9 officers.

The K9 named Peper passed away after an unexpected illness on Feb. 25, according to GCPD. She had recently developed a mass near her heart, causing severe medical complications.

Peper was born on June 30, 2018, in Slovakia and underwent training at Tarheel Canine before joining the department on Oct. 3, 2018, under the guidance of Cpl. Caleb Jefferson.

K9 Peper responded to 206 service calls, participated in 41 patrol apprehensions, and successfully located 32 pieces of evidence during her service.

K9 Peper joined the SWAT Team following the untimely death of K9 Blue on Sept. 10, 2020. Cpl. Jefferson and K9 were a formidable duo, according to GCPD.

GCPD says K9 Peper was an invaluable asset to the department and dutifully served the people of Gwinnett County.