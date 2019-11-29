Gwinnett County police investigating homicide

Gwinnett County homicide investigators are on scene of a homicide in unincorporated Lilburn.

According to police, around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning officers were called to 5483 block of Barnaby Court after a call of a person being shot.

Investigators confirmed a 30-year-old male Hispanic male was found shot in the upper body area.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.




