Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Gwinnett County police investigating homicide

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County homicide investigators are on scene of a homicide in unincorporated Lilburn. 

According to police, around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning officers were called to 5483 block of Barnaby Court after a call of a person being shot.

Investigators confirmed a 30-year-old male Hispanic male was found shot in the upper body area.

 The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.   

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 
 