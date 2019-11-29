Gwinnett County police investigating homicide
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County homicide investigators are on scene of a homicide in unincorporated Lilburn.
According to police, around 3:00 a.m. Friday morning officers were called to 5483 block of Barnaby Court after a call of a person being shot.
Investigators confirmed a 30-year-old male Hispanic male was found shot in the upper body area.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.