Gwinnett County approves plan to sell former Olympic Tennis Center

article

Gwinnett County leaders have approved a plan to sell the Stone Mountain site of what was once the Olympic Tennis Center.

On Tuesday, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners moved forward with plans to sell the Stone Mountain Tennis Center for around $5.6 million to Fuqua Acquisitions II, LLC, the company that developed Peachtree Corners Town Center and the retail portion of Truist Park.

The county obtained the old Olympic site in 2016 and chose Fuqua Acquisitions to redevelop the property.

"I am pleased that we have chosen a proven and well-respected partner to bring a quality development that will create economic opportunities while securing much-needed affordable housing in this area of our county. I believe our patience and investment will pay off and will spur other redevelopment activity in the area," Chairwoman Nichole Love Hendrickson said.

In October 2023, the land was rezoned for a regional mixed-use development that officials say will include wholesale retail, multiple restaurants and residential units, including 50 dedicated affordable housing units. Community greenspace and transportation improvements are also planned for the new space.

Officials estimate the project will create more than 500 permanent retail and dining jobs and around 400 construction jobs during the redevelopment.

The Olympic Tennis Center, which was where Andre Agassi and Lindsay Davenport won gold medals in 1996, was torn down in 2017 after more than a decade of being closed.